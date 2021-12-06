Falana to lead legal battle against Dowen College over Oromoni Jnr’s death

A human rights lawyer and activist, Femi Falana, would be leading the legal battle for family of Sylvester Oromoni, a Dowen College student who as result of alleged bullying against the school as part of the bereaved family’s commitment to achieve justice.

As stated, Falana’s services was sought by the family following his track records in winning legal battles and particularly, the need to unravel the questionable circumstances that led to Sylvester’s death.

In the letter dated December 6, 2021, and signed by Taiwo Olawale, on behalf of Falana Chambers, the lawyer wrote to the office of Lagos State’s chief coroner requesting an inquest into the circumstances leading to the death of his client’s child.

The letter titled “Request for Inquest into the Tragic Death of Sylvester Oromoni killed at Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos,” noted that based on the briefings by the family, the late student died as a result of injuries allegedly inflicted on him by his seniors at the school.

“Given the needless death of Sylvester Oromoni, we are compelled to request you to use your good offices to cause a coroner’s inquest to be conducted into the cause of death of this young and promising boy and make appropriate recommendations pursuant to Section 15 of the Lagos State Coroner’s Law 2007 that states that an inquest shall hold whenever a coroner is informed that the death of a deceased person within his coroner district is as a result of a death in a violent, unnatural or suspicious situation.

We hereby request your lordship to conduct an inquest into the circumstance surrounding this tragic death and Dowen College: Sylvester Oromoni’s family hire Femi Falana over his death are confident that your lordship will accede to our request with utmost urgency.”

It would be recalled that the family of late Buruji Kashamu, a National Assembly former member, had distanced the son of the deceased lawmaker, Adewale Kashamu, from being among those responsible for the death of Sylvester.

The family said that their son, Adewale, who was the deceased student’s ex-school father, did not bully or beat Oromoni nor was he aware of the actions that allegedly led to his death, as against what was been published and circulating publicly online.

