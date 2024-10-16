29 C
Lagos
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Falana presses for Bobrisky's apologies against N10M allegation

By News Desk

Nigerian human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has demanded a public apology from popular crossdresser Idris Okuneye, popularly called Bobrisky, and a retraction of allegations that the legal practitioner requested N10 million to facilitate a presidential pardon for Okuneye.

Falana threatened that a suit would be instituted against Bobrisky should the crossdresser refuse to comply with the request.

The legal practitioner’s request came barely 24 hours after a Lagos High Court mandated Martin Otse, popularly called VeryDarkMan (VDM) to pull down his videos and other content on Falana and his son, Folarin also known as Falz.

MORE DETAILS SOON

