Falana advocates compensation for Ibadan, other rice stampede victims

As Nigerians await outcome of the Nigerian Police investigations and court proceedings on the rice stampedes in Abuja, Oyo, and Anambra States, human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has requested that the Federal Government compensate the victims’ families, saying it isn’t their wish to die but the country’s system failed them.

Falana declared that the system that failed the deceased was the Nigeria Police which was saddled with the responsibility to protect the people and prevent any stampede but the law enforcement agency’s lapses resulted loss of lives and property in the three locations.

As gathered, about 70 people lost their lives in the stampedes that occurred in Oyo, Anambra states, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Speaking on Friday at a public lecture to mark the one-year demise of former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Falana described the lapses recorded on the part of the Nigerian Police as clear evidence of sheer incompetence.

Addressing the gathering during the lecture titled: ‘Security Sector Reform in Promoting Peace, Stability and Development: The Ondo State example’, he noted that the stampedes that occurred during the distribution of food items and other palliatives in the country were a national tragedy.

The legal practitioner emphasized that the Nigeria police is saddled with the right under the constitution to protect the citizens of the country at all public gatherings.

“The blame should also go to the Nigeria Police Force because of their sheer incompetence to protect those who lost their lives in those stampedes.

“If there is any noise that disturbed the neighbours, the police would come. If a few people gathered on the street in a tumultuous manner, the police would come.

“Under Section 83, subsection 4 of the Police Establishment Act, 2020, if there is a rally, public meeting, or state rally, the police shall provide adequate security for the people.

“It was a failure that led to the loss of lives in those stampedes. In traditional political meetings and protests, the law states that the police shall provide security so that hoodlums would not break into protests and cause mayhem.”

While calling for systemic reforms to protect the dignity and lives of the citizens, Falana advised the Nigerian Police to always take decisive steps to forestall such incidents.

He called on the federal government led by President Bola Tinubu to ensure there is compensation for the families of the victims.

“It is the management of protests and public meetings in our country that is the problem in our country. I therefore suggest that because we operate a capitalist system, somebody must bear responsibility for any damage.

“The federal government must pay compensation to the families of those who lost their lives in the stampedes because of the failure and negligence of the Nigeria Police Force,” he added.