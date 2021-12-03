Fake tennis star bags 10-months imprisonment for cyber crime

Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court in Oyo, has sentenced a fake tennis star, Olugbenga Olurinde, disguised as Iga Swagitek, to 10 months imprisonment in a correctional centre over 300 dollars cyber fraud.

Olurinde was said to have been traced following the intelligence obtained from his email address which indicated that he had been operating as a fake tennis star named Iga Swagitek.

Delivering judgment, Agomoh stated that she has convicted and sentenced Olurinde based on the evidence tendered before her as well as the plea bargain agreement the convict had with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The judge noted that her pronouncement was in line with the provisions of Section 270 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, ACJA, 2015 that stipulated how somebody who entered a plea bargain agreement should be sentenced.

“I hope that the convict is truly remorseful of his action and has turned a new leaf. After completing his sentence, Olurinde shall write and sign an undertaking at the EFCC’s office to be of good behaviour and never to participate in any form of crime again. However, to serve as deterrent to other internet fraudsters, Olurinde is sentenced to 10 months in prison and the sentence starts from the date he was first arrested. The proceeds of crime are forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria,” she ruled.

As gathered, the convict was apprehended by the operatives of the anti-graft commission on March 12 in Ibadan. He was said to have defrauded a number of unsuspecting foreigners by using the fake name.

The prosecution counsel, Basher stated that Olurinde restituted 300 dollars while other incriminating documents were printed out from his dubious email address.

He further added that the offence was contrary to and punishable under Section 22 (A) and (B) of the Cyber Crime Prohibition and Prevention Act, 2015.

