Fake optician in Police net after defrauding Delta residents

A self-proclaimed eye specialist, Abass Abubakar, has been arrested for allegedly defrauding unsuspecting residents through a faked eye medical treatment in Delta state.

Abubakar was apprehended following complaints from the defrauded victims, particularly elderly patients, who mentioned that the accused presented himself of being capable of treating cataract and glaucoma, which they later knew to be false.

The suspect, a native of Nasarawa State, was said to have committed the offence at his Al-Arab Eye Clinic, situated in the Ekuigbo community, Ughelli, where the council chairman, Olorogun Egbo, led a coordinated operation to assist the Police in his arrest after which he was held for prosecution.

The victims, on Wednesday, submitted that Abubakar charged patients between N300,000 to N500,000. They added that patients were administered ordinary water in their eyes as against the promised medicated eye drops, raising serious concerns about potential risks to their eyes.

The residents were lauded for reporting the alleged misdeeds to the authorities, and were told to verify credentials of medical practitioners before seeking medical intervention.