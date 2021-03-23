Fake herbalist bags three-month jail term for cyber-fraud

A Federal High Court sitting in Bwari, Abuja has sentenced one fake herbalist, Shedrack Greeson, to three months imprisonment for defrauding unsuspected people on social media while posing as a spiritual healer.

Greeson was arraigned before the court presided over by Justice Musa Usman on a two-count charge bordering on obtaining by false pretense by the Abuja Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The convict had in 2020, fraudulently presented himself as Ifaokurola Babalawo a spiritual healer, to induce one Austin Brown from California U.S.A with a huge sum of money.

In the charge preferred against the convict, the anti-graft agency said Greeson offence run contrary to section 320(b) and punishable under section 322 of the Penal Code Act, Laws of the Federation (Abuja) 1990”.

Delivering his judgment, Justice Usman found Greeson guilty and sentenced him to three months imprisonment with N50,000.00 as a fine option.