Fadeyi Oloro passes on after battling prolonged ailment

Popular Nollywwood actor, Ojo Arowosafe, popularly called Fadeyi Oloro, has been reported to have passed on after prolong ailment at the age of 65.

The actor passed on barely a month after a UK-based Nigerian pastor, Tobi Adegboyega of Salvation Proclaimer Ministries Church (SPAC Nation) fulfilled the N3 million promise to help the ailing artiste get off the bed.

Fadeyi, who celebrated his 65 birthday about two months ago, was pronounced dead on Tuesday by medical experts at a private hospital in Lagos State

MORE DETAILS SOON.

