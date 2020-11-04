Facebook, Twitter impose restrictions on Trump accounts ahead presidential poll declaration

As part of the measure to prevent an uprising in United States of America (USA), Social media platforms, Twitter and Facebook, have placed sharing restrictions on the country’s President, Donald Trump, account over comments that could possibly incite and disrupt peace and harmony ahead of the USA presidential election result announcement.

Both social media platforms have labeled statements posted on the president’s account as not the truth and urged the electorate to disregard it as the electoral umpires were yet to outcome of the presidential election.

The social platforms, in a banner placed on the comments made by the president on Wednesday, described the comment as misleading and a sharp variance with reality at the polls.

Earlier, Trump had said: “We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!”

Reacting to the comment, Twitter said: “some or all the content shared in this tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic processes.

Reached for comment, Twitter referred to a tweet from the company’s @safety account shortly after the restrictions were put in place. “We placed a warning on a Tweet from @realDonaldTrump for making a potentially misleading claim about an election,” the tweet reads. “This action is in line with our Civic Integrity Policy.”

Under Twitter’s restrictions, users must click-through a warning box to see the tweet when it appears in feeds and homepages, and cannot like or reply to the tweet. Retweets are limited to the “quote tweet” function, where users can only share the message with their own commentary.

Both Twitter and Facebook adopted explicit policies against premature victory announcements in September, and the policies seem to have been applied as they were laid out at the time. Since September 17th, Twitter’s misinformation policy has covered premature claims of victory, making them eligible to be removed by moderators. Facebook’s approach is more limited: it said it would label posts involving the election and redirect viewers to authoritative information. Facebook also placed restrictions on paid promotion of election-related posts, ensuring that candidates can’t use the company’s ad network to boost the claims.