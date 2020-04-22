Face mask use in public places now compulsory- Kaduna Govt.

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

After accessing the extent of coronavirus spread in Nigeria, Kaduna State Government has ordered use of face masks in public places, to flatten the pandemic curve in the state.

It added that due to state of the economy, plans have been concluded to distribute face masks to indigents and vulnerable residents of the state.

The State Governor, Nasir El-rufai, who disclosed this while briefing pressmen on his recovery at the State House in Kaduna on Wednesday, stressed that distributions to indigent and vulnerable was to prevent them from contracting the virus.

“Let me conclude by informing the citizens of Kaduna State that I have issued another amendment to the Quarantine Regulations requiring everyone in the State to wear a face mask when going out of the home or workplace for any reason.