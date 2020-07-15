FAAN condemns Zamfara ex-governor over public display, airport officer’s assault

The Management of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has condemned Zamfara State’s former governor, Abdulaziz Yari, for unworthy public display and allegedly assaulting an official at the Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano state.

As claimed, the former governor allegedly assaulted the officer last weekend after violating protocol put in place to mitigate spread of coronavirus at the Airport following domestic flight resumption in the country.

The airport management, in a release on its official social media page on Wednesday, alleged that Yari went violent and physically assaulted a FAAN officer after he asked to adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols that stipulated disinfection of luggage.

FAAN, in its reaction to the incident, said Yari’s behavior endangers other airport users and described the action as ‘irresponsible’ in its entirety.

“The Management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) hereby strongly condemns the conduct of the former Governor of Zamfara State, Alh. Abdulaziz Yari who blatantly violated the Public Health rules on travels at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport on Saturday 11th July 2020.

“He refused to adhere to the protocols and procedures put in place by the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on #COVID19 by forcefully pushing away an officer of the Environment department when he insisted that his luggage must be disinfected.

“The former Governor said the officer should have known he is a VIP. This irresponsible act endangers all other airport users, it is unacceptable, and as such it has been duly escalated.

“FAAN hereby cautions all airport users, especially our esteemed VIPs, to please respect the Presidential directive by observing the Public Health travel protocols put in place to protect all air travelers against infection and the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the post read.