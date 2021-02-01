FAAN cautions Nigerians against fake recruitment exercise

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has warned Nigerians, particularly job seekers against fake recruitment exercises and agents purportedly asking people to apply for job opportunities into the agency.

The federal agency said that the warning had become imperative to inform unsuspecting Nigerians from falling victims to fraudsters parading themselves as FAAN agents both online and offline.

FAAN General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Henrietta Yakubu, said that such persons parading themselves as the agency’s recruitment agents were only exploiting the opportunities to extort money from innocent citizens through a fraudulent process.

Through a statement released on Monday, Yakubu urged Nigerians, especially job seekers against falling victims to the fraudsters, saying the agency was not recruiting at the moment.

“For the purpose of clarity and emphasis, the Authority is not embarking on any recruitment exercise at the moment. The Authority wishes to inform the public that recruitment into any government agency has a stipulated procedure, which includes advertisements in national dailies, in line with the provisions of the Federal Government’s conditions of service.

“Consequently, any person claiming to be an agent of the Authority in this respect is a fraudster and should be reported to the Authority or the nearest police station. FAAN will continue to deliver on its core values of safety, security, and comfort,” the statement said.