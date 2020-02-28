FAAN calls for calm after Lagos, Ogun Coronavirus outbreak

By Idowu Abdullahi,

Following confirmation of coronavirus in Lagos, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, (FAAN), has called on Nigerians, especially passengers, operational airlines and staff in the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, not to panic and to cooperate during emergency simulation exercises.

It would be recalled that the state government had, on Friday morning, confirmed its first case of the novel virus, and assured residents that the patient had been quarantined and was being properly managed by competent hands.

According to government, the patient was an Italian who entered Nigeria on 25th of February from Milan, Italy, for a brief business visit but fell ill next day, 26th February and added that the patient is clinically stable, with no serious symptoms, and is being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba area of the state.

In a statement issued by the airports management body on Friday, through its Coporate Affairs General Manager, Henrietta Yakubu, it was revealed that the simulation exercise was an operational requirement of the International Civil Aviation Organisation for aerodrome and noted that passengers and general public need not entertain any fear of the proceedures.

Yakubu explained that according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), a simulation exercise is a fully simulated and interactive exercise that tests capability of an organization or other entity to respond to a simulated emergency, disaster or crisis situation, adding that the exercise would help iron out any pending modality for discovery and containment of coronavirus in all airports accross the country.

She assured the general public of FAAN’s commitment to its core values of safety, security and comfort of airport users in the country and said that the body was prepared to manage the crisis efficiently.

“The exercise is aimed at ascertaining the level of preparedness of the airport in real life emergency situations,”

“Consequently, FAAN will like to appeal to the public, especially those residing around the airport not to entertain any fear, as the exercise is only a test run of facilities, processes and proceedures towards ensuring health and safety of all airport users”.