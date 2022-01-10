FAAN arrests 90 Abuja, Lagos airports touts for COVID-19 tests forgery, others

No fewer than ninety persons have been arrested by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) in connection with nefarious activities including fraud, forgery, among others and handed over to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

FAAN explained that the arrest which was carried in line with its effort to rid the nation’s airports of touting and extortion, were done at both the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Through a statement on Monday, FAAN General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Henrietta Yakubu, said that the suspect were arrested for various acts of illegality including Fake Covid-19 test results, touting, unauthorised entry, trespass, illegal facilitation, forgery, loitering, theft, public nuisance & arguments, amongst others.

According to her, some of those arrested are staff of Patovilki Nigeria Limited, Lakewood Services, Nahco Plc, and other airport staff.

She added that that of the total suspects arrested, 59 were handed over to the airport police command in Abuja for prosecution, while 30 were handed over to the police force in Lagos for proper prosecution.

“FAAN will like to use this opportunity to warn those that do not have any legitimate business at the airports, as well as airport staff carrying out illegal duties to desist from such acts, as the Authority will not hesitate to arrest and hand over such individuals for prosecution,” the statement said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

