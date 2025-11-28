FA rejects Gueye’s redcard appeal during Man Utd match

The English Football Association has rejected an appeal from Everton football club over the red card issued to midfielder, Idris Gueye, during the club’s Premier League encounter with Manchester United.

The FA insisted that Gueye, following his sanctioning, will serve a customary three-match ban after indulging in a scuffle with teammate, Micheal Keane, which the body termed a contravention and disrepute to the league standards.

Everton boss, David Moyes, stated that the Merseyside team had made a formal appeal but were turned down. He said, ”We have appealed and it was turned down.

”We haven’t been given any reason why it was turned down, but we did appeal. It was over immediately,” Moyes added on Friday.

”It was done, that was it. We moved on quite quickly and it was all sorted within the dressing room.”

The Senegalese midfielder, who has started in all his side’s Premier League games since the start of the campaign will now miss Everton’s matches against Newcastle, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest.