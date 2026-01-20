Ezekwesili accuses Sanwo-Olu of land grabbing after Makoko demolition

The dust raised after the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, approved the demolition of structures in Makoko may not settle soon after the former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, condemned the demolition exercise and accused the government of allegedly engaging in land grabbing.

Ezekwesili, who described the Makoko demolition exercise that have rendered over 80,000 residents homeless as unconstitutional, stated that the claim made by the government was economical with the truth.

The founder of the School of Politics, Policy and Governance (SPPG), in a post on her social media platform on Tuesday, noted that the government reneged on promises made to the Nigerians who reside legitimately in the state.

While stressing that the demolition amounted state-sanctioned oppression of the poor, she noted the decision by the government to renege on promises was an assault on the rights of Nigerian citizens.

