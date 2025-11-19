Enyimba dismisses report on players’ wages cut

The management of NPFL club, Enyimba FC, has denied allegations of slashing its players salaries as sanctions following a lost match in the league.

Enyimba disclosed that the rumour of 50% reduction after the side’s 1-0 home loss to Wikki Tourist is fabricated with the intent to tarnish the club’s image, warning perpetrators of the act to desist or be ready to face it’s consequences.

The side disclosed its disgruntlement over the wrong information which was said to have been circulated by a media organization, citing the medium’s unprofessionalism as well as urging the practitioners in the field to always verify before making publications.

In a released statement, the club promised to remain committed towards maintaining the highest standards of professionalism in its relationship with players and staff.

”The attention of Enyimba Football Club has been drawn to a misleading report currently circulating , alleging that the club has slashed the salaries of its players by 50% following the home loss to Wikki Tourists,” the statement reads.

It continued,” Enyimba FC wishes to categorically state that at no time did the management approve, initiate or implement any salary reduction. The report is purely figment of the writer’s imagination and should be disregarded by the public.

”The club expresses concern that such false information emanated from a supposedly reputable media firm without any attempt to verify the claims from the club’s official website or through its verified channels.

”We remain fully committed to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism in its relationship with players and staff.”

The club management has called on the fans and public to disregard the rumour as the club is keen on proper welfare of its employees.