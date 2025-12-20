ExxonMobil ex-staff dies during fight inside Akwa Ibom beer parlour

The Akwa Ibom police command has confirmed the death of a former ExxonMobil contract staff, Essien James, in the Eket Local Government Area of the state.

As gathered, the deceased fought with one Lawrence Alfred on December 6, which resulted in his death.

The state commissioner of police, Baba Azare, who confirmed this in an interview with journalists in Eket on Saturday, said the incident was reported to the police on December 8 by the family of the deceased.

Azare, who noted that the suspect had been arrested, said investigations are underway to unravel the circumstances leading to the death of the deceased.

However, a family source who spoke to journalists on condition of anonymity said the fight between the deceased and the suspect happened in a beer parlour.

“While they were drinking in a beer parlour, an argument ensued, which led to a fight. The suspect pushed the deceased down and hit his head with a stone.

”He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead by a doctor. The culprit fled to Onna Local Government Area of the state after the incident and hid there before being arrested by the police,” he said.