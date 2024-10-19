Explosion is responsible for persistent national grid collapse- TCN

After a thorough review of the three collapse of the national grid, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has attributed breakdown of the country’s power supply source to mild explosions recorded within the facility.

TCN said that rather than waiting for the explosion ravage the entire facility, a protection mechanism was initiated which resulted in the temporary disturbance on the grid.

The commission, while confirming the explosions through a statement released by Public Affairs officer, Ndidi Mbah, said that the temporary disturbance occurred at about 8:15am.

According to the statement, “The Transmission Company of Nigeria hereby states that the national grid experienced a temporary disturbance at about 8:15am, today, 19th Oct. 2024.

“According to the report from the NCC, the bus section of a current transformer exploded at 330kV Jebba Transmission Substation and as expected, the protection system was activated, and this promptly opened the busbars to curtail the explosion, thereby preventing outbreak of fire and further damage to adjacent equipment.

“The action of the protection system led to a temporary disturbance on the grid.

“Our engineers at Jebba have successfully carried out switchings, isolating the faulty current transformer. They have equally reconfigured the busbar arrangement, restoring power supply to the station, and other parts of the grid”.