Experts reel out survival strategies for small businesses, others

After a thorough evaluation of Nigeria’s business environment and their experience as entrepreneurs over the years, experts have asked young entrepreneurs to structure their businesses towards being flexible, in order to adapt to whatever policies the government may have introduced.

They argued that resilience and planning as well as partnering stakeholders including government agencies while doing business in any community across the country, assist businesses to survive irrespective of the condition in which it’s operates.

Aside from that, they disclosed that government must introduce policies that would enhance business owners, especially women, access to finance and resources, in order to expand their operations.

They disclosed this yesterday during a Business summit themed “Building Sustainable Businesses, and organised by the Face of Liberty International, a Nigerian-based think tank, in Federal University Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

A seasoned entrepreneur, Abayomi Ogundile, who shared strategies and insights that had allowed him to build and sustain his businesses over time, stated that resilience and meticulous planning remain critical issues that must be maintained.

“For a business to be truly sustainable, it must be built on solid foundations and possess the flexibility to adapt to changing circumstances”, he added.

A business expert, Dr. Dotun Famoriyo,who shed light on the critical policies affecting sustainable businesses in Nigeria, stated that fostering collaboration among various stakeholders, including governments, private sectors, civil society, and communities, would play key role for any business operator that aim to survive the tide.

“To create a sustainable business ecosystem, it requires a unified effort from all stakeholders,” he added.

During the summit, a panel discussion was dedicated to celebrate and empower women entrepreneurs with the panelists comprising Okoro Elizabeth, CEO of Spur Nation Group; Bukunmi Adrwuyi, founder of The Godillionairez; and Solomon Deborah, founder of One-Ekiti, passionately shared their journeys and innovative ideas.

They stressed the importance of enhancing access to finance and resources for women in business.

Earlier, the Director of Entrepreneurship at FUOYE, Dr. Akinsorota, who delivered an opening address, emphasized the significance of critical thinking and innovation in the entrepreneurial journey.

He urged the attendees, especially the young minds, to embrace innovation as a driving force for meaningful contributions to society.

Also, the CEO of Face of Liberty International, Leonard Ogunweide, highlighted their unwavering commitment to collaborating with individuals and businesses actively seeking to dismantle barriers hindering human success.

He said: “Our goal is to ignite the flame of liberty in the hearts of every African, empowering them to create a sustainable and prosperous future.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

