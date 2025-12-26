Experts educate farmers on mechanised farming benefits

Experts in the agricultural sector have educated farmers in Cross River State on the benefits of mechanised farming as part of efforts to boost productivity, reduce post-harvest losses and strengthen agricultural value chains.

The sensitisation programme, organised under the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones programme, brought together farmers, agribusiness operators, government officials and private sector players in Calabar.

Speaking yesterday at the event, the State Project Coordinator of SAPZ, Victor Edet, said mechanised farming was critical to repositioning agriculture in the state for large-scale production and emerging economic opportunities.

“There are opportunities coming to Cross River State that we need to be ready and prepared to exploit. Through this programme, we are already supporting farmers, including the nurturing of about two million cocoa seedlings to boost production,” Edet said.

He noted that the state was aligning its agricultural development roadmap with the Bakassi Deep Sea Port to enhance value addition, processing and export of agricultural produce.

Also speaking, the Agricultural Productivity and Production Officer, Dr Bethel Ewung, said mechanisation would reduce drudgery, improve efficiency and drive inclusive economic growth.

“The programme is resting on the activities of industrial sectors, commerce, agriculture and inclusive economic growth. Mechanised farming will reduce drudgery, improve productivity and create jobs across the agricultural value chain,” Ewung stated.

Other resource persons, including the State Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, Dr Felix Awara and the Knowledge Management and Communication Officer, Lynda Cobham, stressed the need for collaboration among Ministries, Departments and Agencies to ensure farmers fully benefit from mechanised farming solutions.

They added that SAPZ currently operates an Agro-Industrial Hub in Adiabo, Odukpani Local Government Area, and an Agricultural Transformation Centre in Okuku, Ogoja Local Government Area, to support processing and value addition.

Reacting, the Chairman of the Cocoa Farmers Association of Nigeria in the state, Dr Ramsey Edem described the engagement as timely, saying mechanisation would help farmers increase production and access processing opportunities.

On his part, the President of the Calabar Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, Kelly Ayemba, said the initiative would stimulate the local economy and urged farmers and investors to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the programme.

The SAPZ initiative is a Federal Government project supported by the African Development Bank, the International Fund for Agricultural Development and the Islamic Development Bank.