Expert faults Ogun gov’s land ratification policy

A financial expert, Wale Soyode, has cautioned the Ogun State Government to jettison plans to subject lands already acquired to ratification, saying the idea will make life more difficult for residents and business owners across the state.

Soyode, who described the move by the state government as exploitative, said that the government should not equate land to crude oil, rather should consider land as a factor of production that would assist towards reducing unemployment in the state.

The financial expert faulted the move by the governor, Dapo Abiodun, through a statement he personally signed and made copies available to newsmen.

Soyode’s stance on the move by the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, came days after he announced a One-Month moratorium for properties owners across the state on portions of land already acquired by the state government.

Reacting to the move, he picked holes in the government arrangement, warning that the Abiodun’s administration must not begin to view the land resources in Ogun as crude oil to increase Internally Generated Revenue but a reserve to bring development to the state.

“Our Governor, please, don’t be a shylock with your ratification charges and phony discounts. As a financial expert, I advise that you don’t charge more than 10-15 percent of what you are currently proposing”, the expert said.

According to Soyode, the land is a factor of production to begin the process of production and development. He said, “The longer process of production is the process of employment of our youths and graduates, the process of shared prosperity and general welfare of our people. Please see the ratification exercise and the issuance of C of O as an element in the “Ease of Doing Business” in Ogun State; not as a final output, crude oil to be sold once and done with.”

Soyode, meanwhile, disagreed with Governor that land within Ogun State was now important as crude oil was to Niger Delta, urging the government to erase such an idea from its regulations.

“ In trying to make money by exploiting land stakeholders in November and December, 2021, the Ogun State government is being short-sighted. Government should motivate the people to pay less on ratification but spend large private resources to develop their Land and provide jobs and increase output of goods and services on which Ogun State Government will make multiples of revenues in a short while,” he stated.

Earlier, the governor had said that an individual and company that have built on government acquired land has until November 30 to apply for ratification of their documents as the state has emplaced a Trustworthy and Accessible Digital Platform providing Matchless Quality In The Administration Of Land Products And Services.

Speaking during the launch of an Online Portal, Ogun State Land Administration And Revenue Management System (OLARMS) at the Tech Hub In Abeokuta, Governor Abiodun said “OLARMS has Its primary focus on areas such as Titles Ratification Module for those that have built properties on government land that is under acquisition.

