Expert cautions youths on drugs, substance abuse, others

A Relationship and Marriage Counsellor, Femi Oke, has cautioned youths across the country against the intake of drugs and other substances, saying these drugs only destroy careers.

Oke said that there was a need for every Nigerian youth to do away with drugs as well as other substances and to encourage their peers not to engage in the use.

The expert, a member of the African Network of Professional Counsellors (ANEPCO), gave the advice during an interview with newsmen on Saturday in Lagos State.

Speaking on the sidelines of ANEPCO summit, with the theme: “Finding Hope in a Declining Economy’, he noted that many youths do attribute their drugs addiction to the state of the country’s economy.

He said that the prevailing challenges called for sober reflection and positive thinking, instead of taking to substance abuse and drug addiction.

Oke urged Nigerian youths to keep hope alive and not be deterred by the challenges Nigeria could be going through, saying the country will in no time surmount them.

Oke noted that counsellors were trained to offer help in moments like this, urging youths to seize the opportunity to seek professional help that would turn their behaviours around.

“It is obvious that the economy of the country is in a challenging state and this is impacting negatively on the younger generation. Some have lost hope in themselves and in the country as a result of this.

“Some have even resorted to substance abuse, criminality and other social vices, while many others are wallowing in depression. The summit encouraged counsellors and other care givers to stand in the gap and help in restoring hope to others in times like this through our professional expertise,” Oke added.

