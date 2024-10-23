Exclusive: Street traders littering Lagos roads on purpose

Despite the Lagos State Government’s zero tolerance for street trading and reclamation of public places, artisans and traders have continued to defy the order, occupying public places and displaying their wares on walkways and other locations in the state that contravene the Lagos sanitation law.

The traders and artisans who understand the Lagos State mode of enforcement of the Sanitation law now display their wares in these prohibited locations at night without consideration for the law.

During these hours, the traders understand that the sanitation enforcement officers, LAGESC, would have returned to their offices.

While trading on these prohibited walkways and highways, the traders prevent the flow of traffic with wares displayed on the roadside, stretching the infrastructures provided by the government to boost the Lagos aesthetic.

These traders, as gathered, not only jeopardize their safety but also pose a threat to pedestrians and Lagosians who embrace the Non-Motorised Transport (NMT) system including walking and riding bicycle.

Aside that they discourage these Lagosians from continuing to adopt the NMT system as mode of transportation, which reduces global emissions, they obstruct free flow of traffic with their wares displayed not only on the roadside but stylishly creeps to the road, reducing the lane.

Meanwhile, they are expected to secure a designated shop, or an apartment in which they could display their wares without inconveniencing motorists and other road users in the state.

Before now, the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) popularly known as KAI had arrested many traders displaying their wares on walkways.

Despite the law enforcement officers efforts to stop street trading, the traders are still operating on the roadside claiming that they make more profit from trading on the roadside unlike in shops and other places.

During a visit to Ikeja Underbridge, Oshodi, Ojota among other places where street traders often occupy, the roadside around this area where free during the day when the LAGESC officers where often seen on patrol.

However, a visit to this locations at night, the entire area had been transformed to a market square with the traders occupying different portion of the walkways and open space under the bridge, displaying their wares to attract customers.

The traders, in a desperate bid to catch customers’ attention, boldly display their wares on the roadsides, turning the road into impromptu stalls as they sought to make quick sales and profit from workers returning home at night.

Goods and wares being sold at this hour varies from Food and snacks, drinks, fresh fruits and vegetables, clothing and accessories, Phone accessories, beauty products, household items, local crafts and artwork, books and magazines.

At Ikeja, the streets were busy with activity, with traders spilling over from the pedestrian lanes onto the road, creating congestion and leaving little room for free movement.

At Iyana Ipaja, traders have blurred the boundaries between sidewalks and traffic, occupying over 30 percent of the expressway.

A visit to Oshodi and Ojota axis of the state, the situation was also the same with the entire roads rowdy making it difficult for pedestrians to navigate safely.

Reacting to the return of traders to Lagos highways, the Public Affairs Officer For LAGESC, Lukmon Ajayi said that measures are ongoing to intensify enforcement against street trading in the state.

Ajayi stated that, the enforcement will focus on freeing the highways, walkways and other open spaces from street traders who turn these spaces to trading arena at night.

He warned that any trader arrested at these locations will be prosecuted in accordance with the Lagos State Environmental Management Law of 2017.

He said, “The government is really trying in her efforts to reduce street trading to the bearest minimum in the state, most especially along the major highways, pedestrian bridges, walkways, medians, and road setbacks.”

“Street trading at night is majorly from various Lagos Government We have never relented on going after street traders. Through our enforcement, we have apprehended over 1000 traders for displaying their wares in prohibited places in Lagos. These traders were taken to court for prosecution and the court decided their fate. It is not our responsibility to determine what happened to traders in court. We have to arrest and arraign before the court, where the magistrate will determine the traders’ fate under the law.”