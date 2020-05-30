Exclusive: Punch newspaper lays off 100 staff over coronavirus economic frustration

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Atleast 100 staff of Punch Nigeria Limited, publisher of Punch newspaper, may from tomorrow, Sunday, begin to search for new jobs after the media organisation relieved them of their duties.

The action, according to sources, was said to have been taken by Punch following the impact coronavirus outbreak left on the world economy which had reduced the inflow of daily adverts to the organization.

As gathered, each staff was said to have been handed their letters which contains the management stance and reasons for the action on the affected staff.