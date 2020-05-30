Report on Interest
Exclusive: Punch newspaper lays off 100 staff over coronavirus economic frustration

By Olawale
By Monsuru Olowoopejo
Atleast 100 staff of Punch Nigeria Limited, publisher of Punch newspaper, may from tomorrow, Sunday, begin to search for new jobs after the media organisation relieved them of their duties.
The action, according to sources, was said to have been taken by Punch following the impact coronavirus outbreak left on the world economy which had reduced the inflow of daily adverts to the organization.
As gathered, each staff was said to have been handed their letters which contains the management stance and reasons for the action on the affected staff.
Before the staff were laid off, the company, after several days of deliberations recently, rested it sports publication, Punch Sports Extra and claimed that the effect of the deadly respiratory disease, COVID-19, on sporting activities worldwide.
DETAILS LATER
