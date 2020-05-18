EXCLUSIVE: LAWMA new MD resumes office, on 3months probation

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed Ibrahim Odumbomi as the acting Managing Director of Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) after suspending the former boss, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, over performance.

Odunbomi’s appointment came hours after Gbadegesin was placed on a two months suspension as measures to address the alleged face-off between him and Commissioner for Environment, Tunji Bello, and other sundry issues leveled by stakeholders in waste sector against the ex-managing director.

According to LAWMA sources, Odunbumi has been directed by the governor to resume office as acting managing director of LAWMA to avoid any vacuum in Lagos waste management.

The Guild learned that to avoid the challenges Lagos experienced during Gbadegesin’s appointment, Sanwo-Olu has placed Odunbomi on a three months probation, to ascertain his capability to address waste collection and management challenges in the state.

Investigations conducted by the Guild further revealed that the stakeholders in the sector especially waste operators have started realigning themselves with the new management and have assured Odunbomi that they would ensure he succeed in his new appointment.

It was learned that the EXCO of the operators association, in a bid to bring its members up to speed, have issued a statement, alert its members 9f the new development and directed that they support him in his new appointment.

“Dear all, it has been confirmed that Mr Ibrahim Adejuwon Odumbomi is now the Managing Director of LAWMA. We congratulate him and look forward to a rewarding and more profitable relationship for all Operators”.

Details later