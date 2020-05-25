EXCLUSIVE: Lagos Govt. to acquire another 14 passengers boats, leads ways for investors

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

In order to reduce waiting time at jetties in Lagos State, the Government has concluded plans to acquire another 14 passenger boats, increase ridership and reduce residents dependence on road transportation in the state.

It added that the aim was to increase the market share of Lagos water transportation from over 1 percent to 10 percent and attract more investors to the sub-sector of transportation.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Fredrick Oladeinde, disclosed the government plans when he appeared on Covinspiration show moderated by a United Nations (UN) Youth Ambassador, Dayo Isreal, held on different online platforms for residents to have up to date information on activities carried out by the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration ahead of it first year in office.

Oladeinde, who disclosed the development while explaining the present administration’s plan on intermodal transportation system, hinted that the aim was to reduce the over 90 percent dependency on road transportation in the state.

According to him, the over dependent on road transportation was another reason for gridlocks within the metropolis and the administration believes continued investments in other transportation modes especially water, will reduce travel time within the state.

“We have increased the ridership with the procurement of first six boats and recent purchase of additional eight boats, which increased the number of boats we have to 14. Going forward, we will be procuring another 14 to increase the boats to 28, and give more residents opportunity to have options on the mode of transportation.

“This is part of the government plan of increasing investment in water transportation and as we do this, we are encouraging a lot of private investors to get involved in the business because government alone cannot solve it”, the commissioner added.

He hinted that the outbreak of covid-19 serve as the best time for any investor to do business with the government because its revenues are dwindling and would need funds to actualise promises made to the citizens while seeking for office.

On the part of government, Oladeinde stated that additional strategies would be introduced in the sector to improve its market share and connect it with other modes of transportation within Lagos, to make transporting from one point to another seamless for residents in the state.

“We are bringing onboard new strategies to ensure that the market share of water transportation increase to 10 percent but presently, it is a little above 1 percent.

“And the key to ensuring the water transportation become the toast of all, it must be connected to the other intermodal transport systems, rail and road, and that is very important”.