Exclusive: Lagos govt. closes PWD rail crossing after dispatch rider’s death

Motorists seeking to access the Ikeja GRA corridor through Agege Motor Road may begin to experience difficulties following the Lagos State Government’s closure of the PWD railway crossing.

The closure has resulted in gridlock around the axis and increased travel time for motorists using alternative routes to access Ikeja GRA.

The measure comes barely two weeks after an unidentified Glovo dispatch rider was crushed by a moving train while crossing the rail track at the PWD Bus Stop along Agege Motor Road in Lagos State.

The incident occurred weeks after the government removed the concrete barriers that had initially been used to close the crossing, which was first shut down following the commencement of operations on the Ministry of Transportation’s Red Line Train.

Recall that the government, on May 1, closed the passage, attributing the measure to its efforts to ensure the safety and security of commuters along the route.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, stated that the decision was made to prevent further accidents along the corridor.

However, following severe traffic congestion within the GRA corridor caused by the blockage, as motorists found it difficult to move easily due to hundreds of vehicles struggling to navigate the alternative routes during rush hour, the crossing was later reopened to ease movement.

With the unfortunate death of the dispatch rider, the government has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the lives of residents and preventing further tragedies along the passage.

Over the past several years, the railway crossing has been the site of multiple fatal incidents, underscoring persistent safety lapses and the urgent need for stricter enforcement of transportation regulations.

On March 10, 2023, no fewer than six passengers aboard a BRT bus were confirmed dead after a moving train crushed the vehicle while it attempted to cross the track.

On June 7 of the same year, a commercial motorcyclist lost his life while his passenger escaped unhurt after their motorcycle was hit by a moving train at the same spot.