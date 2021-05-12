Exclusive: Lagos APC may automatically disqualify two-term council chairmanship aspirants

Battle for Lagos State’s Local Government Areas seats across the state may come with new twist with hopes of aspirants eyeing to serve in office for third term under All Progressives Congress (APC) likely to hit wall soon, should the leadership of the party decide to automatically disqualified aspirants who had served twice in that position.

As said, if the decision is carried out, the action may be perceived strange by APC stalwarts, particularly those at the grassroots level. The decision, among others, reached by the party leadership was said to be part of moves aimed at repositioning APC to reflect what it truly stands for across the state from the grassroots to other levels in ensuring all members have an equal right to vote and be voted for without any members having an undue advantage over another in the spirit of justice and fairness.

It was learnt that aspirants would also be disqualified on ground of competency, qualifications, and political antecedence so as to ensure officers that would be filing in for chairmanship seats would be intellectually sound. As gathered from APC Lagos’s office, the party would be screening aspirants by weekend and those who have served two terms in office would be disqualified during the exercise.

Meanwhile, following declaration by Lagos State Electoral Commission (LASIEC) that Local Government and Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) elections would hold in July 2021, aspirants had begun electioneering campaigns across Lagos with many wooing residents with gifts and empowerment programmes to boost their chances ahead of the poll without having hint of what the party was planning.

The APC would be screening no fewer than 1,385 aspirants jostling for the party’s chairmanship and councillorship seats in the forthcoming council elections. As stated, 332 chairmanships and 1,053 councillorship aspirants would be screened across 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas of the state. Meanwhile, the council bosses to be affected included that of Surulere, Ifako-Ijaiye, among others.

However, sources who are in the know of the decision informed our correspondent that plans have been perfected by the party leadership to end longer tenure for council bosses by ensuring that no occupants of the office spent more than two-term, an approach they claimed would be replicated for other elective positions across the state, except the governorship seat, which they argued was still under consideration as subsequent holders may only be getting one term.

Confiding in our correspondent, a top party stalwart who craved anonymity, informed that aspirants screening slated for Saturday, May 15 by APC would not involve council bosses who had already served two terms and that those billed for the exercise are fresh faces, a divorce from what political watchers and other party faithful were expecting during the internal decision-making mechanism exercise.

The source added that though forms (which closed on Tuesday, May 11) were sold to all intending candidates without marginalisation, the situation would be different during the screening exercise as two-term chairmen would not be screened while all other successfully screened candidates would be testing their popularity through direct primaries in producing widely accepted flagbearer for the election proper.

According to the source, the party will not allow chairmen who have stayed in office for two terms to contest again, we need new brains, younger people who can come up with ideas and innovation that will assist the party in the area of development in Lagos.

“Those who have served two terms in office will have to allow others, particularly the younger generations to take their seats. This is the decision of the party, we know that some local government area chairmen who have served two terms still want to come back. That will not happen. Lagos APC will automatically disqualify any chairman that has served two-term in office and they are not expected to even nurse the ambition of staying in office more than two terms.

“APC want to route for younger people with competent hands, new ideas and this cannot be achieved with chairmen wanting to serve more than two terms in office to remain on the seats

“Party leadership across board have unanimously agreed that all intending aspirants should pick up forms except those who have served two terms And that the party will allow everybody to test their popularity through direct primary,” the source told our correspondent.

The move, our correspondent learnt, was in line with the party commitment to refine its seeming battered image following rising dissatisfaction from Nigerians that APC was simply a Siamese twin of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) despite its many promises during its formation in 2014/2015 to be different and truly be a party that would put citizens at the heart of its policies.

Without proper repositioning and reforms, it was gathered, the party may totally lose the momentum, a situation that the rejected PDP could even be better alternative to the reigning ruling party ahead 2023 general elections which many Nigerians were awaiting to present APC its scorecard during the poll.

