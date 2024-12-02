Except my family, many people didn’t believe in me- Davido

Nigerian music superstar, David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, has revealed that many people did not believe in his music potential in the early days of his career.

Davido stated that what kept him going was support from family members particularly his father.

In a recent interview in United States, Davido stated how his family stood by his side all through.

He said, “Some people did not believe. When I first started, it was literally my family and my manager. A lot of friends that I’ve made now are people that I met along the way.

“Some friends from school believed, but a lot of people didn’t believe.”

During the interview, Davido also credited the influence of his father’s religious values for guiding him through challenges.

“My dad is very successful, but he’s an elder in the church. I grew up in the Seventh-day Adventist Church. I attended a Christian college,” Davido said.

Reflecting on the times when life’s hardships made him question the fairness of the world, Davido recalled a particular conversation with his father.

He said he was angry when some things happened in his life.

“I was like, ‘Why do bad things happen to good people?’ And my dad told me that night, ‘You can’t question God, ever!’ I was like, ‘What do you mean, you can’t question God?’”

He, however, noted that as time passed, he understood what his father said.

He added, “A year later, we had twins, the biggest album of my career came, and my first Grammy nominations came.

“Then it started to make sense that He’s listening. Anybody that has heard my story and is going through anything, just know that God has your back.”

He also stressed the importance of support from loved ones, saying, “It’s very easy to give up, but having good people around is the best. Don’t play with family; the people that will always be there are family.”

The singer, who lost his son, Ifeanyi, in October 2022, welcomed a set of twins—a boy and a girl—with his wife, Chioma, in October 2023.