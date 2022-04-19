Ex-Welterweight boxing champion loses property during robbery attack in UK

A former unified light-welterweight boxing champion, Amir Khan, and his wife, Faryal Makhdoom, were reported to have been disposed of their property when armed robbers attacked the couple in East London.

It was learnt that the British boxer and his wife were attacked by a two-man robbery gang when they were about crossing the road at night.

Khan, who confirmed the robbery attack, narrated that the ran towards them, pointed their guns and demanded for his wrist watch and other valuables.

In a statement released through his official twitter handle, the British boxer added that they only made away with his wristwatch and that he and his wife were safe.

“Just had my watch taken off me at gun point in East London, Leyton,” “I crossed the road with Faryal, luckily she was few steps behind me. Two men ran to me, he asked for my watch whist having a gun pointed in my face. The main thing is we’re both safe.”

Khan is a 35-year-old lightweight silver winner at the Athens Olympics in 2004 and it would be recalled that he lost his belt after suffering a comprehensive defeat to Kell Brook in February.

The defect and injuries suffered by boxer forced him to announce his retirement from the sports that had brought him fame globally.

