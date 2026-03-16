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Monday, March 16, 2026
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Super Eagles ex-player dies during training on Lagos field

By Felix Kuyinu

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Former Super Eagles player, Lawrence Orairo, has died.

Orairo died during a training exercise alongside his proteges, as announced by his family, who disclosed that the deceased was a respected family man who played his part in Nigerian football and also passed his knowledge to aspiring ones.

The Edo State indigene, whose passing took place yesterday, was said to have left an indelible mark on the beautiful game in the west African country having represented the side the 1980’s.

The player, who also featured for the u-20 side in the 70’s, played for New Nigeria Bank FC and Bendel Insurance FC, alongside notable players like Late Stephen Keshi, Austin Eguavoen, and Humphrey Edohbor , late Henry Nwosunl, Sunday Eboighe, Tarila Okorowanta to mention few.

He retired from active football due to recurring injuries and transitioned into coaching, sharing his expertise with the next generation.

For decades, Orairo has been a pillar of grassroots football in Amuwo Odofin LGA and Ajeromi Ifelodun LCDA in Lagos, mentoring teenagers in skills, character, and discipline.

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