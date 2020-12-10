Ex-pension boss, Maina, collapses during trial

Proceedings at the Federal High Court in Abuja have been brought to an halt after a former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Taskforce Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, who was facing N2bn money laundering charges collapsed during the resumed hearing.

The embattled former pension boss slumped on Thursday shortly after the court resumed proceedings in the 12-count charge the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, preferred against him and his firm, Common Input Property and Investment Limited.

The sitting was scheduled for the hearing of the defendant’s no-case submission, following the close of the prosecution’s case with nine witnesses earlier on Wednesday.

As of the time of filing this report, prison officials are attending to the defendant who was recently extradited to the country after jumping bail.

Details shortly…