By abubakar zaharadden kano.

Barely 24 hours after Kano State Government sacked the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi, the dethroned monarch has concluded plans to challenge his arrest and detention in court.

Counsel to the monarch, Abubakar Mahmoud, who declared the monarch intention on Tuesday during a press briefing in Abuja, said the restriction of the Emir’s movement and banishment were an unlawful act and gross violation of human rights.

Details later…