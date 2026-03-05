Ex-minister seeks plea deal in N2.4bn fraud case

The former Minister of Aviation, Stella Oduah, has approached the Federal Government for a plea bargain in her ongoing ₦2.4 billion fraud trial before an Abuja High Court, indicating her willingness to refund part of the disputed funds as part of efforts to resolve the case.

The prosecution, led by the Director of Public Prosecution in the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, Rotimi Oyedepo, informed the court that the defendants had initiated discussions with the office of the Attorney-General seeking to explore a plea bargain arrangement.

He disclosed that steps had already been taken by the defendants to refund part of the alleged funds, while the government was awaiting confirmation of the bank draft submitted as part of the proposed settlement.

Counsel to the first defendant, Onyechi Ikpeazu, as well as Favour Osuanya, who represented the second defendant, confirmed to the court that negotiations toward the plea bargain were ongoing and urged the court to grant time to enable the parties conclude discussions on the arrangement.

After listening to both the prosecution and defence teams, Justice Hamza Muazu adjourned the matter until March 26 to enable the parties provide an update on the progress of the plea bargain agreement and for the court to determine the next course of action in the trial.

Stella Oduah was arraigned in December 2025 alongside her co-defendant, Gloria Odita, by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation on a five-count charge bordering on alleged fraud, obtaining money by false pretence, and criminal breach of trust.

According to the prosecution, the defendants allegedly conspired to obtain about ₦2.4 billion from the Federal Ministry of Aviation through two companies—Broad Waters Resources Nigeria Ltd and Global Offshore Marine Ltd—under claims the government described as fraudulent.

Prosecutors further told the court that the alleged offences contravene the provisions of Sections 8(a) and 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act and are punishable under Section 1(3) of the same law.

However, the defendants have denied any wrongdoing. Upon their arraignment before the court, both Stella Oduah and Gloria Odita pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them, prompting the commencement of trial proceedings before the latest move toward a possible plea bargain.