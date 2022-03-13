Ex-minister, Akinyemi, recommends military alliance for Nigeria, Brazil, 22 others against external aggression

In a bid to prevent another version of the Russia-Ukraine war, the former minister of External Affairs, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi, has said that the actions exhibited by Vladimir Putin’s troops indicated that Nigeria, Brazil, and other countries bordering the Southern Atlantic ocean must immediately form a military alliance that could help protect their territory from any external aggression.

Akinyemi said that the major essence of the military alliance would help the region to keep away all the superpowers in the new world order that were seeking to dominate and occupy the territories that could not match them.

Other countries bordering the Atlantic ocean on the south were: Argentina, Uruguay from South America, and from Africa: Angola, Benin, Cape Verde, Cameroon, Congo, and Democratic Republic of Congo.

Also in the region were: Ivory Coast, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Liberia, Namibia, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leona, South Africa, and Togo.

The former minister, who stated this in a statement released on Sunday, stressed that the move should be led by Nigeria considering its global status as the 35th on the world military strength with 223000 personnel and a budget of $2 billion annually.

According to him, Nigeria should now initiate consultations with all the countries bordering the South Atlantic Ocean towards establishing the South Atlantic Treaty Organisation to keep away all the superpowers in the New World Order”.

“Even though the call to increase membership of the Security Council of the United Nations is decades old, the recent call by the President of Turkey, Tayyip Erdogan, to overhaul the United Nations is one that Nigeria should entertain and in consultation with medium-power countries examine the details”, the former minister added.

The Don argued that the Nigerian government should seek to table before the world a detailed blue-print on the paradigm of a new world order to enhance participation by the medium-powers,

“I urge Nigeria to join in the search for a new world order by becoming an active participant. The view widely held is that Nigeria is not an active participant on the global scene because of a lack of domestic consensus among the domestic Foreign Policy elite. I will not subscribe to this.

“What is lacking is a focussed dialogue by the elite. This is a situation that is easily rectified by a joint conference organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Institute of International Affairs and the office of the Chief of Staff to the President”.

