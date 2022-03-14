Ex-lawmaker, Bush-Alebiosu, describes Lagos APC new EXCO as new dawn

A House of Representative member, Dayo Bush-Alebiosu, has said that swearing-in of Lagos chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) executive members marked beginning of a new dawn for the political party and members in the state.

Bush-Alebiosu said that antecedents of members sworn-in as APC executives for Lagos indicated that they would deliver on their mandate, putting the party on a more solid footing ahead of 2023 election.

He noted that the executive led by Cornelius Ojelabi, the chairman, would work selflessly to ensure that the Lagos APC becomes the pride of all.

Bush-Alebiosu stated this on Monday after members of the executive were inaugurated at Lagos APC secretariat, Ikeja, to pilot the party’s affairs for another term.

While expressing confidence in the leadership Ojelabi, the party chairman, as well as other members of his team, the former National Assembly member urged members to support the leadership, saying I can assure you that it is the dawn of a new day.

“I am happy with the caliber of people we have in the team, the chairman is an A-list personality in terms of party politics, and we can be sure of more success as we approach the electioneering season, all I can say for now is that it is the dawn of a new day.”

