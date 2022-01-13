Soludo selects Ezekwesili, 79 others as transition team

The governor-elect of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, has selected Nigeria’s ex-Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, as the head of a transition team comprising of 79 other members in preparation for his takeover from incumbent governor, Willie Obiano, in seven days.

Soludo, an ex-Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), who was declared winner of the governorship election in the state was said to have appointed Ezekwesili to head the team whose members names are yet identified.

As the team leader, the responsibility rested on the shoulders of the former minister will be to lead the team and develop a transition plan which will be implemented to ensure that Soludo’s administration will successfully takeover from his predecessor.

The inauguration of the transition team was said to have been reportedly held on Thursday at Agulu Lake Hotel in Anambra.

As gathered, Ezekwesili, a former presidential candidate in the 2019 general election earned a worldwide reputation as a social justice crusader after she led the campaign to #BringBackOurGirls. The campaign was said to have been launched after 276 Christian female students were abducted on April 15, 2014, by Boko Haram terrorists in Chibok town Borno State. In December 2021, she was given an international appointment to become a member of the Board of Directors of Nexford University, Washington D.C., United States.

In the 1990s, she co-founded Transparency International, a civil society organisation leading the fight against corruption. In March 2007, Ezekwesili was appointed the vice president of the World Bank.

