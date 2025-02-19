Ex-convict kills friend after meal in Abuja

A 23-year-old ex-convict, Iliayasu Mohammed, has killed his friend, Safillahi Muhammad, after inviting him for a meal at his residence in Dantata Village, Abuja.

The suspects, who has been arrested by the Abuja Police Command for alleged murder, was said to have killed the friend during the day inside his room after the meal.

Eyewitnesses narrated that the incident the deceased was pronounced dead by medical experts at a hospital where he was rushed to for medical care.

A neighbour who pleaded anonymity, stated that they heard a noise from Illiayasu’s apartment around 1:30 PM.

Upon getting to Illiayasu’s apartment, they found Safillahi unconscious, in a pool of blood with multiple cutlass wounds on his head and body from where he was rushed to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, the Abuja police command confirmed the tragedy. The command spokesperson Josephine Adeh stated:

“Initial investigations indicate that the suspect lured the victim to his home, where he served him food.

“While the victim was eating, Illiayasu attacked Safillahi with a cutlass, inflicting multiple wounds on him.”

Further inquiries revealed that Illiayasu was an ex-convict linked to a notorious gang that targets motorcyclists for theft.

During interrogation, he reportedly confessed to the killing and provided details about his theft syndicate, which is allegedly led by a suspect identified as Hassan, who remains at large.

The FCT Commissioner of Police has urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to law enforcement, assuring the public of the command’s commitment to maintaining security in the region.