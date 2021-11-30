Ex-convict bags 28-yrs imprisonment for impersonation

The High Court in Ilorin, Kwara State has sentenced a 29-year-old ex-convict, Joshua Oluwatobi to 28 years in imprisonment for impersonating the Dean Student Affairs of University of Ilorin.

Oluwatobi was said to have defrauded unsuspecting students seeking to pay school fees and hostel accommodation under false pretence of the dean.

Delivering judgment yesterday, Justice Mahmud Abdulgafar stated that the material evidence placed before the court has shown that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The judge pronounced Joshua guilty of the four counts levelled aaginst him and sentenced him to seven years imprisonment on each count, to run concurrently.

Also, The court ordered the convict to restitute the money he had defrauded to his victims.

Before his sentence, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,EFCC, had on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 arraigned Oluwatobi on a four-count charge bordering on fraud, attempt to defraud and impersonation, to which he pleaded guilty.

As gathered, Oluwatobi, had sometime in June 2020 been convicted by Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of the Kwara State High Court for similar offence.

After spending time at Mandala Correctional Centre, the convict went back to crime, and was again arrested by operatives of the EFCC and brought before the court.

Following the plea of guilt entered by the defendant, prosecuting counsel, Andrew Akoja, presented a witness, Musa Sani, who is an operative of the EFCC, through whom he reviewed the facts of the case and presented documents to establish the culpability of the defendant in the crime.

Akoja urged had the court to consider evidences of the prosecution before it, the admittance of guilt by the defendant and convict him as charged.

