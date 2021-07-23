Ex-banker, wife, other bag jail terms after diverting customers’ funds

A High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state has sentenced a former bank cashier, Ebenezer Alonge, alongside his wife, Isakunle Oyinlola, and the mother-in-law, Isakunle Eunice Moradeke, to different jail terms for conspiring to divert the bank depositors’ money.

The crime was said to have been committed when Ebenezer was still working with the financial institution and that the wife and the mother-in-law assisted him to complete the diversion of the funds.

The trio was arraigned before Justice Adekanye Ogunmoye by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan zonal office on a 12-count charge bordering on conspiracy and stealing and bagged 60 years imprisonment for their actions

Ebenezer and the two others were found guilty on all 12 count charges and sentenced to five years imprisonment on each count. The cumulative 60 years prison terms will, however, run concurrently.

In his judgment, Justice Ogunmoye, ruled that the prosecution team led by Abdulrasheed suleiman, proved the case beyond reasonable doubt and that the convicts had failed to extricate themselves from the self-evidenced proofs before the court.

Aside from the jail term slammed on them, the court also ordered that Ebenezer should forfeit his house, which shall be sold, and the proceeds used to restitute the bank.

According to a statement issued by EFCC on Friday, the suspects were said to have committed Offenses contrary to Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code Laws Cap 16 Laws of Ekiti State 2012.

And during the trial, the anti-graft agency called two witnesses and tendered several exhibits to prove their case which the suspects could not counter to their favour.

The trio journey to prison started when a petitioner alleged that sometime in February 2018 the bank received a complaint concerning the financial impropriety of the sum of N62, 400.00 in respect of a customer’s account.

The petitioner alleged that on February 15, 2017, a customer lodged the said sum into her account but the transaction could not be traced in the customer’s account even after the customer presented a copy of the slip signed by Alonge.

According to EFCC, in the course of the investigation, the said transaction was allegedly traced to Ebenezer Alonge’s wife’s account. Further investigation, however, revealed that there was a turnover of over N21 million as a deposit from other customers in his wife’s account. Also, it was alleged that other sums were traced to his mother-in-law’s account, who was also a beneficiary of the fraudulent act.

