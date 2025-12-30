Ex Bangladesh PM dies over health issue

Erstwhile Bangladeshi Prime Minister, Khaleda Zia, has died at age 80 during a battle of a deteriorating disease.

Zia, who expressed her intentions to campaign for the presidential election billed for next year, was rushed to the hospital in November where she passed on despite efforts made by medical practitioners.

The deceased’s founded party, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, BNP, announced her death in a released statement stating that the party workers had already submitted a nomination form on her behalf for three constituencies for the polls.

”The BNP Chairperson and former prime minister and national leader, Begum Khaleda Zia, passed away today at 6:00am, just after the Fajr Prayer,” the statement reads.

”We pray for the forgiveness of her soul and request everyone to offer prayers for her departed soul,” it added.

The Interim Leader, Muhammed Yunus, identified Zia as a great guardian.

”Through her uncompromising leadership, the nation was repeatedly freed from undemocratic conditions and inspired to regain liberty,” the Nobel Peace Prize winner said.

Indian Prime Minister, Narenda Modi, said, ”I hope Zia’s vision and legacy will continue to guide our partnership.