Bangladesh ex-PM bags sentence over protesters’ death

Erstwhile Bangladesh Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, has been sentenced to death over the killings and severe injuries suffered by protesters, all termed as acts against humanity.

In a televised judicial sitting, Hasina was said to have instigated a deadly crackdown against a student-led protest and was later sentenced by Justice Golam Mozummber who cited infringements in the former leader’s act.

Mozumber found Hasina guilty on three counts of incitement, order to kill and inaction to prevent the atrocities after which she pronounced the judgement which broke out cheers in the highly parked court in Dhaka.

”All the elements constituting crimes against humanity have been fulfilled,” the judge said at the proceedings on Monday.

”We have decided to inflict her with only one sentence, that is a sentence of death,” Mozumber added.

According to reports, over 1,400 people were killed in the incident as the convict, a septuagenarian, tried to cling to power since her administration’s overthrow in August 2024.

The prosecutor, Taju Islam said, ”I had hoped that people’s thirst for justice would be fulfilled. This verdict will mark an end to crimes against humanity.”

The beleaguered Hasina, who was in absentia during the court injunction, reacted to the ruling saying she rejected all charges.