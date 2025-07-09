Everton signs £27m French forward ahead Premier league kick-off

English premier league club, Everton, has completed the signing of French forward, Thierno Barry, from Spanish La-Liga side, Villareal, to boost its chances of lifting the 2025-2026 league trophy.

The striker joined Everton after signing a four-year transfer deal worth £27 million, to confirm his switch from Spain to England.

The 22-year-old was initially put on a £34.5 million transfer release clause but was later signed at a lower amount following negotiations between both clubs.

The Toffees manager, David Moyes, disclosed that the Gallic attacker will add to the attacking strength of the Merseysiders as they look forward to bettering their 13th place league finish at the 2024/25 season.

Having completed the transfer on Wednesday, Barry who registered 11 goals and four assists in 38 games for Villareal last season said, “I’m very happy. It’s very exciting to be here.

“Everton is a big club in the Premier League. They have a good history and good players have played here, like Wayne Rooney and Romelu Lukaku.

“When I was young, I liked to watch these players, now I want to do like these players who have gone before.”

Moyes said: “We are delighted to have brought Thierno to the Club. We see lots of potential and we are hoping for good things from him.

“We will give him plenty of time to settle in and we are looking forward to getting started working with him as soon as possible.

“I’m hoping to make more additions in the coming weeks.”