Everton beats Crystal Palace to end 19-match unbeaten run

Crystal Palace’s 19-match unbeaten run has ended after losing 2-1 to Everton who came from a goal behind to earn the maximum point from the English Premier League game.

Everton, popularly called the Toffees, secured the victory after England midfielder, Jack Grealish scored a dramatic 93rd-minute goal, which was his first for the club, to end the game in 2-1.

Daniel Munoz’s tidy 37th-minute finish put in-form Palace on course to make it three Premier League wins in a row – as well as three straight league wins on the road.

Everton were second best for long spells, with Tyrick Mitchell firing against a post before Munoz scored for the second consecutive game.

Ismaila Sarr picked out the Colombia left-back in space on the right side of the box, with Munoz poking past Jordan Pickford, who was making his 300th Premier League appearance for Everton.

The Toffees, who replaced teenager Tyler Dibling and Thierno Barry at the start of the second half, played with a better tempo after half-time.

And they equalised in the 76th minute when Iliman Ndiaye scored from the spot after a clumsy challenge by Maxence Lacroix on substitute Tim Iroegbunam.

The game looked to be heading for a draw when Grealish, who is on loan from Manchester City, scored his first goal in a Toffees shirt after Beto’s header was saved at point-blank range by Dean Henderson.

This was Palace’s first defeat in all competitions since 16 April.