EU regulator certifies AstraZeneca vaccine safe for usage

By News Desk, with agency report

By The Guild

Following different concerns raised over rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine, the European Medicine Agency, the EU’s drugs regulator has certified the vaccine as “safe and effective”.

The body on Thursday also clarified that the vaccine was not linked to an increased risk of blood clots.

“The committee has come to a clear scientific conclusion: this is a safe and effective vaccine,” the agency’s Chief, Emer Cooke, told a press conference after a probe by the body’s safety committee.

“The committee also concluded that the vaccine is not associated with an increase in the overall risk of thromboembolic events or blood clots.”

Details later…

