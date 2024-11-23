EU recalls Ambassador over $1.35M aid to Niger Rep.

The European Union (EU) has recalled its envoy from the Niger Republic after the West Africa nation’s government questioned the bloc decision to award $1.35million as financial aids to non-governmental organizations within its territory.

EU said that the allegations raised by the Nigerien government would be investigated to ascertain what transpired between its representative and the government.

The development came after EU said Niger Republic had questioned the way the bloc delivered aid to the West African country.

“The EU has therefore decided to recall its ambassador to Niamey for consultations in Brussels,” an EU spokesperson said on Saturday.

Niger Republic had yesterday accused the EU ambassador of distributing $1.35million in humanitarian aid to non-governmental organisations in the country without first informing the authorities.

It has asked for an audit of the way the funds were managed.

The European Union had in 2023 denounced the obstacles to freedom of movement of its envoy in Niger.

“The European Union denounces and regrets the obstacles to freedom of movement of which the European Ambassador in Niamey was a victim on Tuesday 5 September, 2023 while he was going to the French embassy,” according to an EU statement.

The statement noted that under the 1961 Vienna Convention, the accredited EU ambassador should be able to carry out his mission.

The EU did not give further details on what obstacles Salvador Pinto Da Franca faced.

Since taking power in a coup in July 2023, the Sahel nation’s military rulers have turned their backs on former colonial ruler France and have grown increasingly frosty towards the European Union.