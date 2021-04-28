EU parliament ratifies Brexit agreement with Britain

The European Parliament has voted to ratify the Brexit trade deal between the European Union and Britain, the last major step in the pact’s approval.

It brought to an end fears expressed in some quarters that the April 30 deadline for the final ratification may not be met.

The implication of this landmark ratified trade agreement means that the two sides can trade goods without tariffs or quotas.

Out of the 697 EU lawmakers who cast their vote, 660 were in favour, five were against and 32 abstained, the legislature’s President David Sassoli announced on Wednesday.

The huge agreement, covers not just commercial relations, but also competition rules, fishing arrangements, and the future terms for cooperation on policing and justice, transport and energy.

The more than 1,000 page treaty is now expected to take force on May 1.

The trade deal was being provisionally applied since the beginning of 2021 to allow EU lawmakers time to scrutinise and ratify the deal.

This grace period runs out on April 30, as per an agreement between the two sides.

The British parliament gave its green light back in December, shortly after the deal was struck.

EU lawmakers had previously threatened to further delay ratification because of an ongoing dispute with London about the special trade rules agreed for Northern Ireland in the withdrawal agreement in 2019.

In a debate ahead of the vote on Tuesday, most EU parliamentarians said they would back the deal with a heavy heart, and hoped for more constructive cooperation in the future.