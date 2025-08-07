EU earmarks €250,000 for Benue, Plateau herders’ attack survivors

In a bid to assist victims of herdsmen attacks in Benue and Plateau States, the European Union (EU) has earmarked €250,000 to support displaced residents after the attacks.

The humanitarian aid is targeted at assisting 2,500 vulnerable households that have been forced to abandon their homes for over four months following persistent violence perpetrated by armed groups in both North-Central states.

As gathered, the funding forms the EU’s contribution to the Disaster Response Emergency Fund (DREF), which is managed by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). The Nigerian Red Cross Society will implement the intervention.

According to the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, on Thursday, the package includes emergency cash assistance, essential household items, healthcare services, clean water, sanitation facilities, and psychosocial support. It will also boost protection services and public awareness on hygiene, health, and safety.

As of July 2025, Benue State alone had recorded over 615,000 displaced persons, with an estimated 65,000 more in Plateau. The EU noted that this latest intervention follows a similar €500,000 grant issued in July through the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to meet urgent humanitarian needs in Benue.