EU earmarks $1.3bn support fund for Nigeria economy devt.

The European Union (EU) and its development finance institutions is set to disburse $1.3 billion support fund to Nigeria in order to help diversify and develop its economy aside from oil production.

Nigeria is said to have been trying to broaden its economy and exports outside the oil sector, which accounts for about 7% of Nigeria’s gross domestic product and 90% of its foreign currency earnings.

Through a document released yesterday, the international union stated that the funding would be provided until 2027 under its “Green Deal” initiative and that it would, among other things, focus on enhancing access to renewable energy and boosting the development of the agricultural sector.

It stated that European investment bank (EIB) would finance rural roads across the country in order to aid the transportation of agricultural products to markets and that it would also fund projects on climate change and mitigation.

According to the document: “In parallel, the EIB (European Investment Bank) sovereign lending will support the agri-food sector access to markets by financing rural roads, as well as climate adaptation and mitigation efforts.

“About 57 projects, including nature-based measures to reduce climate change vulnerability, combating deforestation and desertification, and a waste-to-energy initiative in the southern Cross River state will receive funding”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

