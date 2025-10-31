EU backs Tinubu’s economic reforms, pledges stronger ties

The European Parliament has expressed its support for Nigeria’s ongoing economic reforms under President Bola Tinubu and pledged to deepen cooperation in trade and infrastructure development.

The EU also reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening its long-standing partnership with Nigeria through collaboration in education, technology, and policy initiatives.

This commitment was made during a courtesy visit to the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning in Abuja by a delegation from the European Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs, led by David McAllister, and accompanied by the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ambassador Gautier Mignot.

The high-level visit underscored the strengthening partnership between Nigeria and the European Union (EU) within the framework of the Global Gateway Investment Strategy, an initiative designed to promote inclusive growth, democratic governance, and sustainable economic transformation.

Ambassador Mignot described the engagement as a milestone in EU–Nigeria relations, reaffirming the Union’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s development priorities and commending the country’s leadership role in West Africa.

“Nigeria remains a strategic partner for the European Union,” Mignot said. “We are committed to working with the government to advance sustainable growth and enhance regional stability.”

“We are here to underline one clear message Nigeria matters,” McAllister stated. “The European Union is one of Nigeria’s largest trade and investment partners, and we intend to take this partnership to the next level.”

He further highlighted the EU–Nigeria Trade and Investment Dialogue, launched earlier in the year, as a significant step toward promoting clean energy, boosting manufacturing capacity, and driving economic diversification.

In his remarks, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Bagudu, lauded the EU’s continued partnership and commitment to multilateral cooperation at a time of shifting global alliances.

The Minister outlined the Tinubu administration’s reform agenda, emphasizing fiscal consolidation, private-sector-led growth, and sustainable development as key pillars of Nigeria’s economic strategy.

He reiterated the government’s target of achieving a $1 trillion economy by 2030, noting that 86 percent of the required investment will come from the private sector.

Bagudu also reaffirmed Nigeria’s readiness to ratify the Samoa Agreement, a pact aimed at strengthening cooperation between the EU and the African, Caribbean, and Pacific countries as part of efforts to advance the Global Gateway framework.

“Nigeria is committed to rule-based governance and democratic values. We do not seek aid; we seek collaboration,” Bagudu said. “Our goal is to create opportunities that benefit Nigerians and our partners alike.”

He added that Nigeria is working closely with the EU to promote lawful migration, climate-resilient investments, and inclusive economic diversification, describing the European Union as a “vital ally” in the nation’s growth trajectory.